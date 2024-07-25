Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced that construction work has begun on King Abdulaziz Park, a cornerstone of the ambitious Green Riyadh initiative, and is slated for completion in three years.

The project was greenlit by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, following a proposal by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who also chairs the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, reported SPA.

Spanning an impressive 4.3 million sq m, the park will be a verdant oasis north of the capital, bordered by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Road, Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen Road, and Anas bin Malik Road.

With this new development, Riyadh’s skyline is set to dramatically change, stated the Commission.

Its strategic location near King Khalid International Airport and Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University, coupled with excellent public transport links, ensures easy accessibility for residents and visitors alike.

Royal Commission for Riyadh City selected the winning bidder after organising a global design competition. The winning concept has harmoniously blended with the local environment.

The park will feature six distinct botanical zones, including a 200,000-sq-m botanical garden showcasing over 200 native plant species. Other areas will recreate highland, plain, plateau, and desert landscapes, fostering biodiversity and creating a haven for wildlife.

More than two million trees and shrubs carefully selected for Riyadh’s climate will be planted to achieve the ambitious target of 65% shade coverage. The park’s irrigation system will utilize recycled water, minimizing environmental impact, reported SPA.

Beyond its ecological benefits, King Abdulaziz Park will be a vibrant community hub. It will boast 24 children’s play areas, 30 sports facilities, and over 115km of pedestrian, jogging, and cycling paths, encouraging residents to live healthier lifestyles.

Green terraces, squares, and open-air theaters will host events and festivals, while restaurants and shops will cater to visitors.

As a flagship project of the Saudi Green Initiative, King Abdulaziz Park is a significant step towards realizing Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of planting 10 billion trees nationwide, said the report.

By increasing Riyadh’s green spaces to 9% and the per capita green space to 28 sq m, the park will help mitigate climate change, improve air quality, and enhance the city’s global standing as a desirable place to live, it added.

