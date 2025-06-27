PHOTO
Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec has announced Hou Qijun as its new chairman, the company said in a statement released on Friday on its social media account.
(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo. Editing by Jane Merrman)
