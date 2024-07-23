Rayn Developments establishes the Voco Mall project in the New Administrative Capital. According to Chairperson Ehab El-Abidi, the mall covers an area of 4,270 square meters, with 30% of it being built-up space. The mall will offer a mix of commercial, administrative, and entertainment services.

The project is located in the R3 area, providing views of the Iconic Tower and easy access to the monorail station near Bin Zayed Axis. Rayn Developments initiated construction before putting the project up for sale. They have already paid the full price for the land plot, obtained all necessary permits, engaged a reputable consulting office for design, and commenced the construction process. The mall is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Mohamed Hossam, the company’s Sales Director, shared that the Voco Mall is a mixed-use development spanning a ground floor and three additional floors. It includes 85 commercial and administrative units, with flexible payment plans tailored to various customer segments. Rayn Developments offers payment plans of up to 9 years.

Meanwhile, Riham Abu Bakr, a Board Member at Rayn Developments, revealed that the company has completed 30% of the project’s construction. Rayn Developments holds a substantial portfolio of land within the New Administrative Capital.

The company has partnered with Dealers Studio for marketing and advertising services to promote local and international brands. Additionally, they’ve engaged OYK for engineering consultancy and Incomercial for management and operation.

