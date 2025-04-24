Bahrain - Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi has announced four new housing programmes.

They aim at accelerating project implementation and expanding affordable housing options in partnership with the private sector.

The announcement was made during the opening of the Social Housing Innovation Conference and Exhibition, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the Exhibition World Bahrain yesterday.

The new programmes support the royal directive to provide 50,000 housing units.

The minister introduced the Tamouh (Ambition) programme, which offers eligible beneficiaries of the ‘Tas’heel’ and ‘Tas’heel+’ financing schemes an additional BD20,000 10 years after receiving their main housing loan, allowing for future housing upgrades.

She also launched the ‘Off plan Sales’ programme, which allows developers to begin selling housing units before construction is completed, enabling citizens to reserve units early and secure financing in advance.

This model is being applied to the ‘Hai Al Naseem’ project in Salman Town and the ‘Al Wadi’ project in Buhair, both now open for reservations.

The ‘Private Land Development Rights’ programme was also announced, enabling private developers to build housing projects on their own land for citizens benefiting from housing finance, with government support provided for project facilitation and marketing.

In addition, the ministry unveiled the second version of the ‘Bayti’ platform, now featuring online reservation and contract signing, integrated with the upgraded eKey system and a digital financing calculator.

The minister confirmed a memorandum of understanding with local and international companies, including Naseej, CMEC, Ritaj, Almoayyed, and WCT Berhad, to construct nearly 3,000 units in Khalifa Town, marking the largest development under the government land programme to date.

She also announced the start of applications for the new ‘Tas’heel+’ financing option, which provides up to BD91,000 for eligible citizens, with flexible repayment terms tailored to income levels.

For more information on the new programmes and available housing options, citizens can visit the ministry’s pavilion at the exhibition, which runs until Friday tomorrow.

