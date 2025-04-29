Riyadh -- The National Housing Company (NHC) announced the extension of its strategic partnership with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), in the presence of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail.

The partnership aims to build 20,000 housing units within NHC destinations.

This partnership has been activated through the implementation of several projects across various NHC destinations in Eastern Region, Riyadh, and Jeddah, exceeding 3,800 housing units.

The partnership is an extension of the Saudi-Chinese partnership series and several agreements signed with Chinese companies during the official visit to China by Minister Al-Hogail and NHC CEO Mohammed Bin Saleh Albuty. The collaboration will significantly contribute to the development of the real estate sector.

NHC stated that the partnership extends its efforts to enhance the real estate supply and inject more housing units through quality partnerships with major international companies to establish urban destinations with high-quality standards across Saudi Arabia.

NHC continues to provide services in the real-estate sector, developing urban projects that foster community prosperity according to high-quality standards, building robust supply chains, improving customers’ daily life experiences, and aiming to deliver outstanding destinations that meet aspirations and achieve long-term investment returns..

-- SPA