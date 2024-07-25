A European-Turkish consortium comprising France’s Systra, SNCF and Alstom, Spain’s Talgo and SENER and Turkish contractors, backed by Germany’s Deutsche Bank, have been awarded the Baghdad Metro Project, it was announced on Thursday.

The public-private partnership (PPP) project will be developed under a design, construction, operation, maintenance, finance, and transfer (DBOMFT) model, a statement posted by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office said.

Negotiations between the Baghdad Municipality, the National Investment Commission (NIC) and the consortium are slated to begin in the coming weeks to finalise the technical, financial, and operational terms of the contract, the statement said.

It said the agreement will adhere to the investment framework outlined in Council of Ministers' decision No. 23374 of 2023.

The project comprises seven metro lines covering 150 kilometres and served by 64 stations.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

