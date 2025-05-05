Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority has issued a tender for the preliminary design consultancy of its upcoming headquarters building in Muscat.

The tender was released on 10 April 2025, with a deadline for bid submission set for 27 May 2025.

“The consultancy contract award is expected in August 2025. The project completion scheduled for December 2026,” a source aware of the details said.

A total of 15 firms have been invited to participate in the consultancy bidding process. These include HEC Engineering Consultancy, Archplan International, Al Fajer Engineering Consultant, Design Group Engineering Consultants, Maha Consulting Engineering, Liwan doe Development, AZD Engineering Consultancy, Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Arab Engineering, Almanarah Engineering Consultancy, Al Sari Consulting and Investment, and NAS Engineering Consultancy.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.