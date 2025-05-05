Bahrain - Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak yesterday announced the launch of eight new services on the Benayat electronic building permit system (www.benayat.bh).

It has been launched in co-operation with the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), as part of efforts to enhance service efficiency and streamline procedures for investors and stakeholders.

The new services include renovation, fencing, subdivision, merging, land and marine reclamation, change-of-use and modification permits for new buildings.

These services support both investment and residential projects and are fully digitised, reducing processing times and the number of entities involved.

The minister noted that the ongoing collaboration with iGA aims to enhance municipal services in Bahrain by simplifying procedures, improving efficiency and raising satisfaction among customers, investors and engineering offices.

He added that the ministry continues to provide support and guidance to engineering offices, ensuring effective service delivery.

The platform reflects the government’s commitment to digital transformation across sectors, offering citizens and investors an efficient way to manage permit applications.

The new services are also designed to increase procedural transparency.iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed commended the ministry’s commitment to digital transformation, in line with government directives and the decisions of the ministerial committee for information and communication technology.

He underlined the importance of the strategic partnership between the ministry and iGA in strengthening Bahrain’s digital infrastructure, particularly in real estate and investment sectors.

Mr Al Qaed noted that the new services deliver an integrated experience for engineering offices, property owners, government entities and developers.

The fully digital process shortens permit issuance times and reduces the number of government entities involved, while improving user interfaces and enabling automated fee payments and permit issuance.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).