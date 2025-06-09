Saudi Roads General Authority (RGA) has launched the largest and most advanced AI-powered road inspection fleet in the world for the Hajj season.

This fleet consists of 18 high-tech units utilising five state-of-the-art technologies, all aimed at improving road safety, enhancing quality, and ensuring an exceptional experience for pilgrims.

It includes specialised equipment for scanning surface damage, measuring the International Roughness Index (IRI), assessing pavement layer thickness, evaluating structural deflection, and testing skid resistance.

As the national regulator of Saudi Arabia’s road sector, RGA said it aims to elevate the quality of roads in the kingdom to rank sixth globally by 2030 and reduce road fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 people.

Saudi Arabia currently boasts the world's leading intercity road connectivity, with a total network exceeding 73,000km.

On the new fleet, RGA said its key highlights include seven surface damage scanners equipped with high-resolution cameras, laser units, GPS, and data storage systems for precise analysis and immediate maintenance decisions, especially critical on routes to the key sites.

Four IRI units evaluate road smoothness and driving comfort using laser sensors.

Another three use multi-frequency radar to check pavement layer thickness, while another three measure road deflection under traffic loads using advanced sensor systems.

A single skid resistance unit simulates rainy conditions to test friction levels and ensure safety in adverse weather.

The fleet is completed by a mobile digital imaging scanner that inspects unpaved elements such as road signs and safety barriers, assisting in identifying potential risks and optimising maintenance planning.

