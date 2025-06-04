Omnix International, a leading provider of digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, has announced the expansion of its portfolio with a new suite of integrated digitised construction workflows offerings.

These solutions are designed to digitise critical workflows across the construction lifecycle, fundamentally transforming how projects are planned, executed, and optimized through data intelligence, automation, and intelligent systems, said a statement from Omnix.

Tailored to address the unique needs of the Middle East region, this strategic move underscores Omnix’s vision to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and help clients meet evolving demands to build faster, smarter, and more sustainably.

This launch comes at a pivotal time for the construction sector, which faces mounting challenges including labor shortages, cost pressures, regulatory demands, and outdated processes.

With the Middle East witnessing rapid urban expansion and executing mega projects, the need for advanced digital solutions has never been greater.

According to RICS and McKinsey, the global construction industry continues to lag in digital adoption - especially in areas like ESG reporting, carbon tracking, and lifecycle management.

Omnix’s new offerings directly address these gaps with integrated tools that promote smarter planning, improved collaboration, and measurable outcomes, said its top official.

"Our mission to digitally transform construction workflows is aimed at empowering clients to build with greater confidence, efficiency, and purpose. This marks a key milestone in our journey to deliver value-driven, future-ready solutions," remarked its CEO Walid Gomaa.

"Our focus on regional priorities, data interoperability, and intelligent insights will help clients reduce risk, enhance sustainability, and achieve stronger business outcomes across project lifecycles," he noted.

Alaf Abdul Latheef, Regional Business Unit Head, said: "Our offerings are built to address regional challenges with a flexible and modular framework. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and architectural expertise, we have designed a solution that adapts to our clients’ realities - enhancing compliance, visibility, and collaboration without requiring a complete overhaul of existing systems."

Omnix said the newly launched digitised construction workflows includes centralised tendering and bid management, real-time cost control and scheduling dashboards, digital twin integration, field safety and compliance monitoring, built-in ESG and carbon analytics, AI-enhanced document and RFI management, and mobile-enabled tools for site access and task tracking.

"Our approach is focused on plug-and-play compatibility with existing software, custom integrations that bridge data between design, construction and operations phases, and strengthened with AI-enabled data insights," he noted.

Early implementations are already underway, with broader rollouts scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

This phased approach enables Omnix to fine-tune its solutions based on real-world feedback and ensure alignment with regional workflows and compliance standards, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).