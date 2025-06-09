ADGM-licensed Meedaf unveiled a strategic joint venture (JV) with Brink’s, a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services.

Launched in April 2025 to serve financial institutions across the GCC, Meedaf aims to leverage this partnership to revolutionize the cash management and ATM managed services industry in the UAE.

The new JV will empower financial institutions by harnessing Brink’s global technology, infrastructure, and operational expertise to create advanced standards in cash management and ATM managed services.

Furthermore, the newly established entity marks a major step forward in Meedaf’s expansion into key regional markets.

This collaboration will deliver fully integrated solutions encompassing cash-in-transit, money processing, ATM managed services, and digital retail solutions, including deposit machines, cash recyclers, and kiosks.

This integration will boost operational efficiency and lower costs across the cash ecosystem.

Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO at Meedaf, commented: “Our joint venture with Brink’s underscores Meedaf’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing financial services through cutting-edge innovation and strategic alliances.”

“By harnessing Brink’s unparalleled global expertise in cash management, we are poised to deliver exceptional operational efficiency and security to financial institutions across our region,” Al Shamsi stated.

Nader Antar, EVP and President, Brink’s IMEA and APAC and Brink’s Global Services, said: “By providing a competitive value proposition, superior services and solutions that bridge physical and digital commerce, we will set a new standard in the UAE market for cash management, digital retail solutions and ATM management services.”

