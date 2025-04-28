Bahrain - Northstar Telecom, a licensed telecommunications provider based in Bahrain, has announced a strategic partnership with HADE Middle East, a leader in leadership coaching and digital transformation consulting.

The collaboration aims to equip ICT and telecom professionals across the public and private sectors with the skills to navigate technological advancements and evolving leadership roles, supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation.

As Bahrain accelerates its digital transformation agenda, the demand for skilled and visionary leadership in the ICT and telecom sectors is crucial. Through this partnership, Northstar Telecom and HADE Middle East will deliver internationally accredited coaching certification programmes and digital transformation consulting, tailored for professionals driving the kingdom’s telecom, IT, and infrastructure modernisation.

The partnership will provide:

Leadership Coaching Certification: Targeted programmes designed to support CIOs, network engineers, ICT managers and emerging professionals in their transition to strategic leadership roles within government and enterprise settings.

Digital Transformation Consulting: Practical guidance to help organisations align technology investments with business objectives, optimise operations, and drive innovation effectively.

Northstar Telecom operations director Tony Chacko emphasised the importance of leadership in digital transformation, stating, “Digital transformation is not just about infrastructure – it’s about leadership. This partnership is about equipping Bahrain’s telecom and IT professionals in both public and private sectors with the mindset and skills to lead confidently through change.”

HADE Middle East founder Daru Dewayanto highlighted the significance of structured leadership development.

He said, “We’re excited to work with Northstar Telecom to bring structured leadership development to the heart of Bahrain’s ICT sector. Together, we’re creating the next generation of transformation leaders.”

Mr Dewayanto brings extensive expertise to the partnership. He is recognised as one of Asia’s leading leadership coaches and holds the distinction of being the first and only 3-board Master Agile Coach credential holder across Asia, the GCC and Australia.

His international accreditations include MCC (Master Certified Coach) from the International Coaching Federation (ICF), ICE-AC (Agile Certified Expert) from ICAgile, USA, and MIND Master Practitioner from My Brain, UK.

As a chief programme developer and master instructor, Mr Dewayanto leads structured, outcome-driven programmes tailored for professionals in high-impact industries like telecommunications and ICT.

This partnership reinforces Northstar Telecom’s commitment to supporting Bahrain’s national digital agenda by investing in both advanced connectivity solutions and the development of the human capital driving technological change.

For further details on the coaching certification programmes and consulting services, contact Northstar Telecom at +973 1756 5171.

