Fadziso Mudzingwa sighed in frustration. It was June 2024, the middle of winter in Zimbabwe, and the low temperatures were killing her bees.

She was tired, too—she’d spent the day trekking between her home and her hives in the forest, checking them frequently in the hope of saving both the colonies and her barely profitable honey business.

Despite her protective gear, Fadziso had been stung twice, and she was falling behind in her other tasks. The sun was setting, and her children were waiting for dinner.

She didn’t know it yet, but everything was about to change for the better. She was about to take part in a pilot project in her hometown, Marondera, led by the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter, learning to monitor hive conditions remotely and in real time using a mobile app connected to smart sensors.

This technology would truly make a difference—one year later, Fadziso’s work is much easier and her hives are thriving, as is her business. While she sold just 50 liters of honey in 2024, before the project began, she has already produced 130 liters in the first half of 2025.

An Industry in Need of Solutions

Beekeeping can be profitable in Zimbabwe, especially as people commonly use honey and other apiary products—beeswax, pollen, propolis, and royal jelly—for medicinal purposes. The industry is also a positive force for the environment, acting as a catalyst for forest renewal and biodiversity conservation through plant pollination.

Yet things weren’t always positive for Marondera beekeepers, most of whom faced challenges similar to Fadziso’s. Chamunorwa Rupiya also struggled to juggle multiple responsibilities. “As the owner of a tuck shop, I needed to pay someone to fill in for me while I was away inspecting my hives,” he said.

Many struggled to find time to sell products. “I spent most of my days tending to my bees,” said John Chivamba. “I worried about them constantly. Then, when I had the chance, I would go and sell honey on the road leading to Harare.”

And when poor conditions or predators harmed their colonies, the resulting drop in yields meant greater financial hardship for beekeepers.

Monitoring Beehives Remotely

In late 2024, the Zimbabwe Chapter launched a project designed to solve these challenges and safeguard the beekeepers’ livelihoods as well as the community’s food security. Partnering with Shift Organic Technologies and the Harare Institute of Technology, they developed an Internet of Things (IoT) solution comprising hive sensors and a user-friendly mobile app.

Beekeepers can use this app to check factors such as temperature, humidity, and bee activity at a glance, from anywhere, without having to open up their hives or disturb the bees. The data collected can also predict potential health issues and environmental changes, enabling farmers to take proactive measures.

This project, called IoT for Apiary Analytics, included training for the beekeepers. The 20 initial participants not only learned to use the technology but also received instruction in advanced techniques, such as protecting hives from winter temperatures.

“The trainers taught us which flowers to plant around our hives so our bees can always get their favorite pollen,” said Fadziso. “We also learned to set up water points to maintain the hives’ natural humidity.”

Technology Changes the Game

Being able to monitor their hives remotely has revolutionized beekeeping for Fadziso, Chamunorwa, and John. “Now, instead of hiking into the forest first thing every morning, I simply look at my phone for hive updates,” said Fadziso. “I can check on them in minutes, not hours, so I have more time for my children, household chores, and developing new products like floor wax.”

This IoT solution has been a game changer! I can now keep an eye on my bees while selling honey on the road. I make more money and enjoy peace of mind.”

John Chivamba

Meanwhile, Chamunorwa saves money by relying on hired help less often, since he can manage his hives from his shop.

The project has yielded undeniable improvements in bee health and hive productivity. “My production has risen 30 percent and the wax quality is better too,” said Fadziso. Chamunorwa has seen similar improvements, noting that his colonies have grown since the installation of the devices.

Benefits for the Whole Community

This solution’s arrival has been transformative for the entire Marondera community. “Local markets now resell our honey, since people have seen that it’s pure, not mixed with brown sugar,” said Fadziso. “This is vital when people take honey as medicine.”

This improvement in honey quality has also attracted out-of-town bulk buyers, leading to higher sales for everyone. And with their additional income, the beekeepers can more easily pay their children’s school fees, an advantage for the community over time.

“Seeing what we’ve achieved, our neighbors are becoming curious about beekeeping and technology in general,” Fadziso said. She has shared her experience at public events organized by the project leaders.

This remote-sensing technology’s benefits are clear, demonstrating the potential of technology in agriculture. “Joining in this project has opened my eyes to new things,” said John. “Today, I’m constantly advising people to learn about technology.”

Charting the Path Forward

Looking to the future, the beekeepers plan to invest their extra earnings in more sensors to expand their businesses. “My new aim is to sell in major cities, like Harare and Bulawayo, and even to export my honey!” Fadziso said with a smile.

They hope to see further tech innovations in areas such as pest management and honey harvesting. Learning to build the IoT sensors locally to bring down their cost is another goal.

All agree that embracing technology has been life-changing.

Being part of this project means a lot to me. It’s empowered me to take control of my work and improve my family’s quality of life.”

Chamunorwa Rupiya

