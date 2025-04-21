Bahrain - The Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Batelco, a Beyon company, during the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2025.

The agreement aims to develop, evaluate, and implement solutions to enhance digital infrastructure in connectivity, voice communication, smart security, and digital signage.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak said the MoU supports co-operation in developing comprehensive digital infrastructure and enhancing co-ordination in communication and voice systems.

He noted that Batelco will provide technical expertise and innovative solutions to improve the ministry’s connectivity and voice systems.

Municipal Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said the agreement will focus efforts on delivering technical expertise and innovative solutions, along with assessments and recommendations for communication system improvements.

He praised Batelco’s role in supporting sustainable development and enhancing digital infrastructure.Batelco chief executive Muna Al Hashemi said the company seeks to strengthen co-operation in digital infrastructure and explore new opportunities in related systems and technologies.

General manager of Batelco’s Enterprise Abdulla Danesh said the company will provide advanced digital solutions, including communication and voice services, to enhance the ministry’s operations and municipal service quality.

He said Batelco will also offer technical support and smart city infrastructure solutions.

