WeThinkCode_, a South African tech academy, has received a R36m ($2m) grant from Google.org to expand its AI training programs across South Africa and Kenya. The funding will support training 12,000 learners, focusing on low-income, rural, and peri-urban communities.

Addressing Africa’s AI skills gap

Africa faces a significant shortage of AI skills, with 90% of companies on the continent reportedly affected by delays and failed innovation linked to this gap, according to a recent SAP report. WeThinkCode_ aims to bridge this divide by offering tuition-free, aptitude-based training to unemployed youth from low-income backgrounds, preparing them for careers in software engineering.

Training streams and target groups

The grant will enable WeThinkCode_ to deliver a free, extracurricular AI course of 40 to 80 hours duration, structured into two streams:



- AI for Software Engineers: Equipping 6,000 aspiring and early-career engineers with essential AI-powered programming tools and workflows.



- AI for Non-Tech Careers: Training 6,000 students and junior employees in diverse sectors such as legal, education, and health to integrate AI into their daily administrative tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency, productivity, and employability.

Focus on inclusivity and accessibility

The programme targets individuals from low-income households, including those in peri-urban and rural areas. WeThinkCode_ will enhance its Learning Management System to support both remote and in-person delivery, with adaptations for local languages.

Partnerships and future impact

Through partnerships with firms in financial services, telecommunications, and tech consulting, participants will have opportunities to demonstrate their AI skills to potential employers. The initiative will run through 2026, with progress tracked via employer showcases and outcome evaluations.

