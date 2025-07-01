Saudi Arabia - Arkan Solutions, a leading Saudi-based provider of cloud communication services, has announced the successful go-live of its innovative PSTN integration service for DHL Express in Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan, in collaboration with British Telecom.

Under a multi-country agreement, DHL is deploying Arkan Genesys Cloud Connect to integrate local PSTN lines into the Genesys Cloud CX platform, which is globally managed by BT as DHL’s Genesys partner, said the company in a statement.

Arkan Genesys Cloud Connect is a fully managed PSTN integration solution that bridges local telecom infrastructure with Genesys Cloud CX.

By leveraging Arkan’s carrier-grade SBCaaS (Session Border Controller as a Service) and global telecom interconnections, the solution ensures regulatory compliance, high availability, and premium voice quality across complex markets.

Following Egypt’s initial rollout in 2024, these latest deployments mark a major step forward in DHL’s regional digital transformation initiative across the Middle East.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with BT and DHL as three more countries go live," remarked Hussam Fawzy, the Chairman of Arkan Solutions.

"Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan represent a significant milestone in enabling DHL’s cloud-first contact center strategy across the region," he stated.

BT is managing the global Genesys Cloud CX deployment, while Arkan is providing PSTN integration and voice services tailored to each Middle Eastern market.

The agreement encompasses most DHL Express countries in the region, with more go-lives scheduled for 2025.

