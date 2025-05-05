Bahrain - Northstar Telecom Solutions, the regional telecom equipment and distribution arm of Northstar Technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain-based Heydox Communications.

The collaboration aims to deliver and support advanced connectivity solutions, including the IO by HFCL Wi-Fi portfolio and other enterprise-grade options, across the kingdom.

The agreement outlines close co-operation in marketing, sales, installation, and support. Heydox Communications will integrate Northstar’s HFCL-backed offerings, providing end-to-end services such as installation and maintenance.

Northstar will offer wholesale pricing, technical training, marketing resources, and business development support.

Commenting on the partnership, Northstar Telecom Solutions director of operations Tony Chacko said: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to enabling world-class connectivity infrastructure across the region. With Heydox Communications’ trusted market presence and technical capabilities, we are confident that this collaboration will provide real benefits to telecom and IT professionals in both the public and private sectors.”

Heydox Communications director of operations Abdul Jaleel added: “We’re excited to bring Northstar’s trusted portfolio to our clients. The IO by HFCL platform is robust, scalable, and ideal for enterprises looking for reliable and secure wireless infrastructure.”

Heydox Communications will handle initial customer support, aligning with Northstar’s quality standards. The partnership also allows for exploration of further opportunities.

For partnership opportunities, contact Northstar Telecom Solutions at +973 1756 5171.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).