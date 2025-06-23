Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri announced during a Cabinet meeting held at the Government Palace in Kasbah Saturday the launch of a unified digital platform to monitor the real-time progress of public projects.

The platform will feature a dashboard to measure completion rates and establish a timeline to accelerate implementation.

During the meeting, dedicated to tracking the advancement of public projects across Tunisia’s governorates, Zaâfrani emphasised a significant shift in the monitoring of infrastructure and public service projects.

She stated that this issue would become a core priority for the Prime Ministry, guided by a new, nationwide approach aimed at boosting public investment as a driver for private investment, increasing economic growth, and ensuring economic and social equity.

Zaâfrani also announced that, for the first time in Tunisia, the 2026–2030 national development plan would be developed using a bottom-up participatory approach.

Project proposals will originate from local councils, then move to regional, district councils and finally national levels.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, the meeting reviewed progress across multiple development sectors, including health, transport, education, infrastructure, ICT, agriculture, industry, mining, and energy with special focus on industrial zone development projects and establishment of solar power stations.

Additional sectors reviewed included integrated development, social, environmental, tourism, commercial affairs, vocational training, employment, higher education, scientific research, youth, sports, culture and others.

In response to delays affecting many development projects, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to streamline public administration in line with national policy.

Zenzri stressed the need for every official in the administration to fulfill their assigned role as required, to monitor daily on the ground all projects under their responsibility, and to take full accountability while working to resolve most issues promptly without any delay.

She emphasised that anyone who neglects their duty in serving citizens will be held accountable.

The PM urged the adoption of forward-looking and proactive approaches to handling key public service challenges, especially those impacting daily life, such as drinking water supply interruptions and power outages across several regions, particularly during holidays and other celebrations.

She also highlighted the critical role of governors, delegates and local officials in promptly resolving issues and removing obstacles in order to meet citizens’ expectations.

She called on all government representatives to double their efforts and remain fully engaged in monitoring all matters related to public service delivery.

