Bahrain - Batelco by Beyon and Nokia have joined forces to deploy Bahrain’s first private 5G network dedicated to industrial applications at Alba, the world’s largest single-site aluminium smelter.

This advanced network will empower Alba’s ongoing digital transformation, ushering in a new era of enhanced operational efficiency, innovation, and safety within the kingdom’s manufacturing sector.

The agreement formalising this strategic partnership was signed yesterday at Alba’s headquarters in Askar. Batelco chief executive Maitham Abdulla and Alba chief executive Ali Al Baqali inked the deal in the presence of key executives from both organisations.

In collaboration with Nokia, Batelco will deploy a tailored private 5G network designed to significantly boost Alba’s operational performance. This cutting-edge infrastructure will facilitate the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive maintenance, autonomous systems, and comprehensive real-time monitoring capabilities.

These technological advancements are poised to support Alba in streamlining its complex industrial processes and achieving new levels of operational excellence.

Batelco’s private 5G network offers several key advantages to enhance Alba’s operations. Its ultra-low latency connectivity will enable real-time decision-making and precise control and monitoring of industrial processes. Robust built-in security features will safeguard sensitive data within the high-risk industrial environment. Furthermore, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled safety devices will allow for real-time tracking of hazardous conditions, significantly improving worker safety. The network will also facilitate the seamless integration of Industrial IoT and smart machinery, optimising workflows, reducing downtime, and maximising overall productivity.

Mr Abdulla said: “This deployment at Alba is transformative for Bahrain’s industrial sector. Our partnership with Nokia enables us to bring private 5G capabilities to Alba, providing them with the technology needed to boost efficiency, enhance safety, and drive innovation. This is more than just connectivity; it represents a strategic foundation for Alba’s continued growth and ambitious digital transformation journey.”

Mahmoud El Banna, head of Enterprise Campus Edge Sales, Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Batelco by Beyon on Bahrain’s first industrial private 5G network, with Alba as our launch partner. This deployment will allow Alba to fully embrace Industry 4.0 applications, helping them unlock the benefits of digitalisation and automation.”

Mr Al Baqali outlined his vision for the project, stating: “This private 5G network deployment marks a significant milestone in Alba’s digital transformation journey. By leveraging this cutting-edge connectivity, we aim to revolutionise our operations, enhance safety protocols, and drive sustainable growth. This technology will empower us to optimise our processes, improve decision-making through advanced real-time data analytics, and maintain our position as a leading player in the global aluminium industry. We are excited to partner with Batelco and Nokia in our effort to set new standards for innovation and efficiency in Bahrain’s manufacturing sector.”

