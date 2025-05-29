AMMAN — Despite the widespread use of social media platforms and messaging apps, SMS (short message service) technology continues to play a vital role in Jordan’s digital communication landscape, offering tangible economic value to businesses across various sectors.

Industry experts told The Jordan Times that SMS has evolved into a trusted and efficient channel for businesses to reach consumers directly, especially in sectors such as banking, delivery services, e-commerce and healthcare.

“While people might ignore app notifications, SMS is almost always read. It is direct, fast, and trusted,” said Bayan Khaled, a tech expert and manager at a leading local SMS gateway provider.

According to official data from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), 1.434 billion text messages were exchanged via mobile networks in 2024, an increase of 334 million compared with 2023, representing 27 per cent year-on-year growth.

The surge reflects not only changing individual communication habits but also growing reliance by businesses and public institutions on SMS for sending one-time passwords (OTPs), delivery confirmations, payment reminders, appointment alerts, and marketing campaigns, experts said.

Lina Tahseen, an employee at a local marketing agency, said that the most notable rise in SMS traffic occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024, likely driven by holiday promotions and seasonal marketing, adding that “End-of-year promotions and customer re-engagement messages flood our customers’ platforms.”

On average, Jordanians sent around 119.5 million text messages per month, around 4 million messages per day, across the country’s three main mobile operators.

While messaging apps dominate personal communication, stakeholders say SMS has maintained its competitive edge in business communication due to its high delivery and open rates across all types of mobile devices.

Most SMS traffic was domestic, although international messaging still maintained a small yet active share, according to the TRC. Experts attribute the growth in SMS usage in part to the steady rise in mobile subscriptions in Jordan, which reached 8 million by the end of 2024, with the majority being prepaid lines.

“SMS may be old tech, but in business, it remains highly effective,” said Serin Ahmad, an employee at a retail shop.

As Jordan continues to advance its digital transformation agenda, SMS is proving not to be a relic of the past, but rather a resilient tool adapting to the evolving needs of communication and commerce.

