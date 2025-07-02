AMMAN — The Ministry of Government Communications on Tuesday hosted a media briefing to highlight the strategic vision and future plans of Jordan’s Institute of Public Administration (IPA), under the theme “The Institute and Administrative Modernisation: Strategies and Future Plans.”

IPA Director General Siham Khawaldeh reiterated the institute’s central role in advancing national objectives by enhancing public sector human resource performance and establishing the IPA as a leading centre for innovative and responsive training services.

Khawaldeh noted that the institute, one of the oldest of its kind in the Arab region, has long specialised in training and capacity building for public sector employees.

She noted that recent legal amendments have restructured the institute’s governance framework. "The former steering committee has been replaced by a new Board of Trustees, chaired by the Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation or another minister appointed by the Prime Minister. The board now holds full authority to approve and implement institutional policies," she said.

The IPA has also reorganised its internal structure, establishing new directorates and tailoring training programmes to meet real sector needs.

Currently, the institute trains around 20,000 individuals annually through a mix of in-person, online, and self-paced learning formats. A newly developed digital training platform, now in its pilot phase, is expected to be officially launched next year to enhance accessibility and reduce operational costs.

