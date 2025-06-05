Jeddah Airports Company is leveraging modern technology to improve operational monitoring at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

This effort involves an integrated system of control units to enhance traveler services, ensure flight security, and provide a comfortable experience, reported SPA.

The Terminal 1 Operations Control Center is essential for operational efficiency, facilitating integration among departments and enabling real-time monitoring and rapid response, it stated.

Equipped with 44 workstations and staffed by 130 personnel working continuously, the center oversees services such as check-in, security checkpoints, and baggage handling in co-ordination with Saudi Ground Services Company.

Supported by advanced systems, it ensures flight security and a seamless travel experience, it added.

