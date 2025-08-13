The agreements are part of the government’s wider strategy to diversify the economy, boost local manufacturing and create sustainable job opportunities.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed three new exploration and mining agreements with two specialised companies, marking a significant step in strengthening Oman’s mining sector, maximising the added value of mineral resources and attracting investment to priority geological areas.

The first agreement grants Gulf Mineral Materials Company exploration and mining rights in Concession Area 11-C, located in Al Buraimi Governorate.

Spanning 1,089 square kilometres, the concession is distinguished by its ophiolite rock series, with promising indicators of copper and chromium ore deposits.

The initial phase of the project, expected to last two to three years, will involve topographical mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as drilling and exploratory trenching to determine the commercial viability of mining operations.

The second and third agreements, signed with Novel Muscat International Company, cover Concession Areas 51-G1 and 51-G2 in Al Wusta Governorate.

In Area 51-G2, covering 30 km², the company will develop an integrated industrial project that includes a plant to produce salts and sodium carbonate (soda ash) using seawater transported to evaporation basins for drying and processing.

In Area 51-G1, which extends over 558 km², a hydrated lime production facility will be established.

Initial work will focus on identifying the location, quality and reserves of raw materials within geological formations rich in silica, limestone and various clays.

Combined, these projects represent a total investment of RO 192 million ($500 million), including the cost of establishing industrial facilities, conducting feasibility studies and implementing mining plans in line with international standards.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stressed that the mining sector is a key driver of Oman’s economic growth and diversification.

He noted that these agreements reflect the ministry’s commitment to attracting high-quality investments that can transform raw mineral resources into advanced manufacturing industries, thereby supporting national value chains and opening new opportunities for local talent.

Abdullah bin Ahmed al Hadi, CEO of Gulf Mineral Materials, highlighted the company’s track record, including its successful development of the ferrochrome plant in Suhar in partnership with international strategic partners.

The facility’s production capacity is set to increase to 7,200 tonnes per month by 2026, with a focus on operational sustainability, technology localisation and SMEs participation.

Hamoud bin Said al Aufi, Managing Director of Novel Muscat International, emphasised that the projects will contribute to Oman’s manufacturing sector by producing high-value products locally, generating skilled employment and supporting sustainable development.

The ministry views these agreements as part of its long-term vision to build an integrated, globally competitive mining industry that enhances Oman’s position as a regional hub for advanced mineral-based industries.

