MUSCAT: Construction work has picked up pace on a major copper concentrator project in the Wilayat of Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate — the largest of its kind to date in Oman — forming the centrepiece of a new push by state-owned investment arm Minerals Development Oman (MDO) to position the Sultanate of Oman as a significant copper producer.

The 2.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) concentrator is being built by Mazoon Mining — a wholly owned MDO subsidiary — as part of a $270 million investment designed to unlock the mineral potential of the Mazoon copper project in Yanqul, billed as the largest integrated copper concentrate production venture in Oman.

Covering an area of 20 square kilometres, the project comprises five open-pit mines with an estimated 22.9 million tonnes of copper ore reserves. At its centrepiece is a state-of-the-art processing plant with the capacity to process 2.5 million tonnes of copper ore annually. When operational by Q1 2027, the project is expected to produce 115,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year at a 21.5 per cent copper grade.

Commenting on the strategic national significance of the venture, MDO CEO Mattar al Badi noted: “With six open-pit mines feeding this concentrator, we are building a project that will place our country on the global map of copper producers”.

“Mazoon Mining is more than infrastructure; it is a milestone for Oman’s mining journey, a source of opportunity for our youth and a demonstration of what we can achieve when we work with purpose”, he added in a post following a recent site visit to Yanqul.

A consortium of contractors and service providers has been assembled to deliver the project on schedule. Overseeing implementation of the overall development is Canada’s Lycopodium, contracted to provide EPCM (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) services. Major hardware is being procured from Metso, a global leader in mineral processing solutions.

Asyad Group, the state-owned logistics provider, has been engaged to deliver transport and logistics services, while Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) is the contractor for power line and substation construction. Bulk earthworks are being handled by Strabag Oman.

Copper is considered a critical mineral in the transition to clean energy and future technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems such as solar and wind; and battery storage solutions. As global demand for copper continues to rise, the Mazoon Mining project aligns with Oman’s long-term vision of being a reliable player in the global energy transition.

