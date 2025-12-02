Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed cooperation with Poynton Stavrianou to help secure financing for mining projects during a meeting in Perth, Australia, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Badawi met with Chris Stavrianou, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the financial consulting firm, to review the ministry’s newly announced incentives aimed at encouraging startups and medium-sized enterprises to explore for minerals.

The two sides examined the effectiveness of the incentive package in attracting investment and assessed additional reforms needed to ensure access to necessary financing.

The discussions also addressed suitable financing models and public-private partnership structures for funding large-scale mining infrastructure, as well as mechanisms to finance vital minerals.

They further explored ways to attract investment to support the extraction of minerals critical to renewable energy projects and the development of green hydrogen.