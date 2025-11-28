Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Executive Chair of Capital Drilling Jamie Boytont discussed plans to expand into new areas of operation within the Egyptian mining sector, according to a statement.

Both sides emphasized the importance of boosting cooperation and reviewed the company's strategy, which targets phosphate exploration and utilization and offering integrated mining services.

During the meeting, the company voiced its interest in entering the gold exploration and exploitation sector in the Eastern Desert.

Hence, the two parties agreed to secure facilitations to support Capital Drilling’s expansion plans, including the provision of geological data, the organization of field visits, and other measures to attract investment and expedite the commencement of new mining activities.

Badawi commenced an official visit to Perth, a key mining hub in Western Australia, as part of the ministry's strategy to attract new partnerships and investments from Australian mining companies to operate in Egypt.

