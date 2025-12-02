Egypt has “ambitious plans” to increase gold production at the Sukari mine and will support operator AngloGold Ashanti in accelerating operations to meet these targets, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Sunday.

During a meeting with company executives at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Madbouly stressed the need for coordination between the miner and government bodies to speed up work. He affirmed his support for any measures that serve the mutual interests of both parties.

The meeting followed AngloGold Ashanti’s engagement as the operator of Sukari, Egypt’s largest gold mine. Attendees included Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, AngloGold Ashanti Senior Vice President for Africa Terry Strong, and Hoda Mansour, the Managing Director of the Sukari Gold Mining Company.

Terry Strong described the company’s investments in Egypt as “exceptionally positive,” attributing this confidence to the support received from the government.

“We are committed to ensuring Egypt maximises the benefit from the development of the gold sector, through providing job opportunities in the local market and developing the skills of workers,” Strong said.

Minister Badawi highlighted that Sukari is among the world’s ten largest gold mines and operates with advanced technology. He noted that the state attaches great importance to the mining sector and is cooperating with the company to enhance workforce capabilities.

Hoda Mansour outlined points of future cooperation intended to increase the mine’s productivity in the coming period.

