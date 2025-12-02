Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced a new incentive package aimed at attracting emerging and medium-sized Australian mining companies to explore and develop mineral resources in Egypt, according to a statement.

The announcement came during his visit to Perth, a major global mining hub.

Badawi outlined the initiative during an Explore in Egypt meeting attended by more than 30 Australian companies and institutions interested in mining opportunities in the country.

He said the incentive package accompanies a series of new reforms designed to position Egypt as one of the leading mining destinations in Africa and the Middle East.

The reforms include reducing annual fees to make the early stages of exploration more viable, along with tax and customs exemptions for equipment, supplies, and related services.

These changes aim to lower upfront costs and ease financial burdens for mining startups and medium-sized enterprises.

The minister added that companies will have the flexibility to license multiple types of minerals under a single operating license, reflecting the geological nature of mineral-rich areas and reducing the costs and procedures associated with multiple licenses.

He noted that Egypt has begun issuing reconnaissance licenses designed as fast, low-cost permits suitable for startups seeking to assess potential deposits before committing to full exploration programs.

Badawi said these measures will make Egypt’s mining investment climate more flexible, modern, and aligned with investor expectations.

The minister also announced plans for a nationwide aerial survey to identify promising mining sites, including deposits of minerals needed for renewable energy projects.

He said these efforts will help reduce investment risks and support profitability.

Badawi highlighted that the financial terms governing Egypt’s mining sector are transparent, competitive, and stable.

He said the sector operates under a modern mining exploitation model developed in consultation with investors and in line with international best practices.

Streamlined procedures for obtaining licenses, unified approvals through the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, and investor support mechanisms are all part of the reforms intended to ensure predictable timelines for mining companies.

He added that Egypt will soon launch a digital mining portal that will offer investors access to geological data, license information, and available investment areas.

According to the ministry, Egypt’s broader mining reform agenda aims to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP to between 5% and 6% over the next decade.

The program includes legislative amendments, updated investment models, and competitiveness enhancements designed to reduce exploration risks and support sector growth.

Recently, Badawi held talks in Perth with David Michael, the Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum, highlighting the new incentives planned to attract medium-sized mining companies, which are the backbone of the mining industry.

Badawi commended the significant progress achieved in a short period in attracting Australian mining investors to explore opportunities in Egypt and leverage the new package of reforms and incentives.