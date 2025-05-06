Moroccan engineering and construction firm STAM (Société de Travaux Agricoles Marocaine) has been awarded a construction contract for the new terminal at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, as part of a broader infrastructure upgrade tied to the country’s 2030 FIFA World Cup preparations.

The company bid 294 million Moroccan dirhams (approximately $29 million) to secure the site preparation and enabling works contract, local Arabic language news portal hibapress.com said

The contract marks the start of construction phase of the MAD 15 billion Casablanca airport expansion plan which is scheduled for completion by 2029, one year before Morocco co-hosts the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

