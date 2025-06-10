Morocco has approved a $3 billion plan dubbed 'airports 2030' which aims to increase the number of passengers using its airports to a record 80 million.

The plan, outlined by Morocco’s Transport Minister Abdul Samad Qayouh in parliament this week, involves expansion of existing facilities and the construction of new airports in preparation for the 2030 FIFA world cup games.

Nearly half the targeted number of passengers will be achieved through the $1.5 billion expansion of Mohammed V airport in the Western Atlantic port of Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city and business hub.

Qayouh told parliament that the plan includes building a second airport in Casablanca, new airports in other cities and expansion of some existing facilities.

"The plan is designed to increase the capacity of the country’s airports to 80 million passengers in 2030...besides new airport projects and expansions, it also includes upgrading services and the infrastructure,” he said, quoted by Sabah Akadir newspaper and other Moroccan news outlets.

Qayouh said the plan also comprises quadrupling the fleet of Royal Air Maroc from around 50 to more than 200 aircraft during 2023-2037.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com

