PARIS - Airbus is nearing a deal with Royal Air Maroc for around 20 of its small A220 passenger jets, gaining a foothold as the North African carrier also prepares to renew U.S. ties with a broader jet Boeing order, industry sources said.

Royal Air Maroc has been in talks for over a year to renew its mainly Boeing fleet and is expected to stick with the U.S. planemaker for the bulk of its needs including more 737 MAXs and 787 Dreamliners as soon as next week's Paris Airshow, they said.

