Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical has secured new grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East as well in the Indian market.

In the Middle East, the PT&D business has clinched orders for executing a set of 220kV and 132kV gas insulated substations on a turnkey basis, said L&T in a statement.

These orders come from leading transmission asset owners and operators in the respective countries, it stated.

In India, L&T has won an order to build 765kV and 400kV transmission line jobs pertaining to the integration of a Renewable Energy Zone in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

These new orders mark a key milestone for PT&D in its pursuit of delivering future-ready grid infrastructure to help realise the energy transition and sustainable energy goals of its valued customers, it added.