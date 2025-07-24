Arab Finance: BG International Limited, an affiliate of Shell plc, has announced a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Mina West gas discovery in Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea, according to a press release.

The planned investment in Mina West contributes to increasing Shell’s combined integrated gas and upstream total production by 1% annually to 2030.

It is also expected to generate an internal rate of return (IRR) in excess of the hurdle rate for Shell’s integrated gas business.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Shell (60%) will operate the field alongside Kufpec (Egypt) Limited (40%).

Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, commented: “Investing in new production at Mina West expands our industry-leading integrated gas business and supports delivery of secure, reliable energy to Egypt’s domestic market in-line with our strategy to create more value with less emissions.”

Discovered in October 2023, the Mina West gas field will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing infrastructure of West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM). It will support the delivery of reliable energy to Egypt’s domestic gas market.

The development of Mina West aligns with Egypt’s vision to become a regional energy hub, reflecting a commitment to energy cooperation and strategic investment across the region.