Chinese investments in Africa remained strong in 2024 as construction contracts rose 34 percent year-on-year (YoY) to $29.2 billion, according to the latest China BRI Investment Report 2024.

Africa came next to the Middle East, which reported a 102 percent YoY increase in Chinese construction contracts under the flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure programme.

Investments in the metals and mining sector remained strong in various African countries as various minerals and metals are particularly relevant to the green transition and batteries for electric vehicles (nickel and lithium).

Foreign Direct Investment in African economies saw strong growth, primarily due to a large project in Egypt worth over $40 billion, the report said.

