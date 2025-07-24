Arab Finance: National Printing Company S.A.E. announced that the final share price for the public offering tranche has been set at EGP 21.25 per share, with a total of 105.585 million shares offered.

The fair value of the share is estimated at EGP 27.28.

The subscription period for the public offering will begin on Sunday, July 27th, and will close on Thursday, July 31st.

Investors must pay 25% of the value of the shares requested upon submission, based on the final price of EGP 21.25 per share, through any licensed brokerage firm operating in the Egyptian capital market.

The minimum purchase order is set at 100 shares per investor. The maximum number of shares available to each individual investor is outlined in the offering prospectus.

The allocation process will be conducted on a pro-rata basis between the number of shares requested and those offered.

The priivate placement will be also conducted at the same price of the public offering at EGP 21.25 per share.