Egypt - Dahab Developments has announced the delivery of the first phase of its Iconic Trinity Complex (ITC) project, located in the New Administrative Capital, to its clients.

The company confirmed that the units are fully furnished and finished, reflecting its commitment to handing over projects according to the agreed timelines and highest quality standards.

Nader Adeeb Maawad, Chairperson of Dahab Developments, stated that the company has successfully executed, completed, and delivered fully integrated residential, commercial, and administrative projects spanning more than 150,000 square meters across several areas, including New Cairo. This milestone underscores the company’s growing footprint and dedication to delivering high-quality developments in Egypt’s evolving real estate market.

Youssef Nader Maawad, Vice Chairperson of the company, explained that the ITC project extends over an area of 8,000 square meters, with a built-up area of 40,000 square meters. The development includes two basement levels covering 16,000 square meters, capable of accommodating 600 cars. The structure rises from a ground floor to nine upper floors, where the first to third floors are allocated for commercial activities, the fourth floor for medical services, and the fifth to tenth floors for administrative offices. Unit sizes within the project range from 50 to 1,400 square meters, and all available units have already been sold.

Sherif Maawad, Board Member of Dahab Developments, noted that contracts have already been signed with several prominent local and international companies, reflecting strong demand and confidence in the project. He also revealed that the ITC project has received LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, recognizing its commitment to sustainable building standards and environmental efficiency.

In pursuit of excellence, the company has collaborated with a number of leading consulting and contracting firms to ensure the success of the project. The Lebanese Chaddad Group was selected to oversee interior finishes, while Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA), under the leadership of Yasser Al Beltagy, handled the architectural design. Electromechanical works are being managed by Prompt Company, led by Walid Abdelghafar. The overall construction process is supervised by ITC Company, and El Sewedy Industries, headed by Waseem Anwar, has also been contracted as a key partner.

Through this project, Dahab Developments reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-end, mixed-use developments in one of Egypt’s most strategic and fast-growing locations.

