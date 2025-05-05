Morocco has awarded a project to build a 3.3-kilometre underground rail tunnel to a consortium comprising a local firm and a Chinese company.

The rail which runs under Rabat city will be connected to the planned high-speed network linking the North-Western cities of Marrakesh and Kenitra.

In a report on Monday, the Arabic language daily Sabah Akadir said the project has been awarded to an alliance of Moroccan SGTM Company and Sinohydro Bureau 5 of China, adding that the project cost is around $152 million.

Morocco has been locked in a massive construction drive involving its rail, air and road transport networks as it braces to co-host FIFA World Cup games in 2030.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

