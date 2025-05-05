Oman’s Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, located in capital Muscat, has issued a tender for the development of its Pharmaceutical Production Unit, aiming to upgrade existing facilities for chemotherapy, Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), and Centralised Intravenous Additive Service (CIVAS) operations.

“The tender, released on 17 April 2025, sets the bid submission deadline for 22 May 2025, with contract award expected in the third quarter of July 2025,” a source aware of the details said.

He added that the project is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

The contract covers the full scope of design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning activities. It includes inspection and necessary modifications of the existing facilities to meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for clean rooms. The awarded contractor will be responsible for designing and constructing modular clean room systems, along with supervision, commissioning, and validation of the upgraded pharmaceutical production areas.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

