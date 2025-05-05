The North Al Batinah Governor Office has issued a tender for the design and supervision consultancy of the Old Market redevelopment project in the Wilayat of Suwaiq. The tender was released on 13 April 2025, with bids due by 15 May 2025.

“Contract award is expected in the second quarter of July 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. “Project completion is scheduled for December 2026.”

Firms bidding for the consultancy contract include Archplan International, Razaz Engineering Consultancy, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Banyan Construction, Al Hatmy Engineering Consultancy, Modon Engineering, Parallax Architecture Consultancy, NAS Engineering Consultancy, and Atlas International Engineering Consultants.

