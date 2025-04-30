Qatar - Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services, has announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Transport of Qatar on the development of a transformative Qatar Public Transport Master Plan (QPTMP).

Over a period of 30 months, the project will overhaul the nation’s transportation landscape as it continues to strike a balance between Qatar’s rapid urban growth and its commitment to sustainability.

The QPTMP will bypass conventional frameworks, strategically guiding the evolution of the transit system to address challenges associated with escalating vehicular dependency, congestion, and environmental impact. Designed to serve a diverse audience, including policymakers, government officials, developers, investors, consultants, engineers, and planners, the plan will equip those stakeholders with actionable frameworks and guidelines for effective planning, design, implementation, and operation of public transit services.

The plan will also encompass prescriptive policies, laws and regulations, accompanied by a robust monitoring program for integrated and comprehensive solutions, Egis said.

Dr Muhammad Mustafa, Regional Director – Mobility and Planning, Egis in the Middle East & South Asia, said: “As global mobility systems evolve in response to urbanization, Qatar stands at the forefront of adaptability, therefore, we are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Transport to craft a transport ecosystem that reflects their vivid ambitions.

"By uniting visionary leadership with our comprehensive expertise, we aim to create integrated networks that bridge people, places, and possibilities, whilst serving as the backbone of sustainable growth and societal advancement. Our team’s legacy spans the entire lifecycle of transport innovation – from ideation to operational excellence – therefore, we are more than ready to deliver transport infrastructure solutions rooted in precision and scalability.”

The QPTMP's ripple effects will have far-reaching societal and environmental benefits, supporting healthier lifestyles, fostering economic vitality, and mitigating the ecological footprint of urban expansion through reducing carbon emissions utilising smarter transit solutions and rubber-stamping Qatar’s commitment to sustainability, it said. - TradeArabia News Service

