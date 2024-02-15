Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has invited international companies to qualify for participation in the development and operation of two public-private partnership (PPP) metro projects.

NIC has issued a qualification tender for Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala metro Phase 1 as design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer (DBOMFT) concessions.

Companies can purchase the investment portfolio for 100 million Iraqi dinars from the NIC headquarters in Baghdad, according to the invites issued by the Commission.

The last date for the purchase of the investment portfolios for both projects is 12 March 2024 by 12:00 pm, while the deadline for submitting investment bids is 11 April 2024.

Investment companies are to provide an economic feasibility study, project details, a funding plan, a timetable for project completion, previous similar projects executed by the investor or the investor’s partners (inside or outside Iraq). Additionally, the feasibility study should be submitted in Arabic and English.

The investor is expected to take into consideration the previous studies of the two projects, NIC’s statements said, adding that they shall bear the costs resulting from any obstacles, transfer and treatment of services during the implementation, and in case there is any interference with private or public assets (real estates) along the proposed routes, the investor shall bear the costs of these interferences.

Baghdad Metro Scope

Baghdad's population growth and frequent travel from other governorates for various reasons have created a need for safe, large-scale, and advanced public transportation infrastructure. The proposed metro train project aligns with this need.

Automated, driverless trains powered by electricity

Seven metro lines covering 150 kilometers.

64 stations (elevated, ground-level, and underground).

Four train workshops and depots.

Two control and management centers and power stations.

Trains with gold, women & children, tourist, elderly, and disability-accessible cabins.

Najaf-Karbala Metro

The increasing number of pilgrims participating in annual marches and undertaking regular trips to Najaf and Karbala, along with ongoing religious travel throughout the year, has highlighted the need for a modern and efficient mass transportation system. This system should effectively serve the needs of pilgrims by providing safe, large-scale, and rapid transportation.

The proposed length of the Najaf-Karbala metro route is 90 km.

The route starts from Najaf International Airport, passing through the city centre of holy Najaf province, arriving at Karbala Airport International and then to the city centre of holy Karbala province. with a total number of 4 main stations

Details about the two projects have been posted on NIC’s website. The projects are govered by Investment Law No (13) of 2006, as amended, relevant regulations and instructions, and Council of Minister’s Decision No. (245) of 2019, as amended by Government Resolution No. (23374) of 2023.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

