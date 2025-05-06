RIYADH — It was revealed in the 7th Global Occupational Safety and Health Conference, being held in Riyadh, that there was a 130 percent jump in the number of Saudis working in occupational safety and health professions, reaching more than 29,000.

The private sector's compliance rate with safety standards has also risen to 90 percent, while national plans target 72 percent overall compliance by the end of 2024.



At the same time, the Saudi aviation sector is confidently moving forward, aiming to serve 300 million passengers annually by 2030 and reach 250 international destinations, as part of a strategy to connect the Kingdom to the world and transform it into an international logistics platform. Total jobs created in the aviation sector reached 270,000.



Addressing the conference on Monday, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), emphasized that smart technologies and digital transformation represent a key pillar in supporting occupational safety and enhancing protection within airports and aviation facilities. He noted that they are among the GACA's priorities in light of the sector's significant expansion and rapid development.



Al-Duailej said that the authority is working to develop the work environment at airports through an integrated system of advanced technologies, including smart monitoring systems for work conditions, linking them to real-time surveillance cameras, predictive analytics based on big data to identify risk indicators, training using virtual and augmented reality technologies, and the use of smart positioning systems to track vehicles and equipment within the airfields, which contributes to regulating traffic and avoiding collisions.



Saudi Arabia is accelerating its transformation in occupational safety and civil aviation, driven by Vision 2030, which places human and a safe environment at the heart of development priorities. Economic expert Eid Al-Eid said that these transformations reflect economic and institutional maturity and that the creation of 270,000 jobs in the aviation sector reflects the Kingdom's drive to develop human capital and promote the principle of localization linked to the expansion of infrastructure and global economic corridors.



Al-Eid noted that linking safety and aviation expansion reflects a comprehensive vision that places sustainability and occupational safety at the core of national projects. "These steps are part of an integrated approach to automating safety procedures and enhancing the efficiency of work environments, which will strengthen the Kingdom's competitiveness and make its sectors attractive destinations for international talent and investment," he added.

