RIYADH — Saudi Arabia issued 155 new industrial licenses in May 2025, while 122 factories began actual production during the same month, according to the latest monthly report by the National Industrial and Mining Information Center under the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The report, which tracks key monthly indicators in the sector, revealed that the total investment tied to the new licenses exceeded SR3.25 billion.

These upcoming industrial projects are expected to generate 2,450 job opportunities across various regions of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the value of investments in factories that commenced production in May reached SR930 million, with 2,329 new jobs created.

The data underscores the continued expansion of Saudi Arabia’s industrial base and the accelerating pace of factories moving into operational phases.

The Kingdom has rolled out several initiatives to boost the industrial sector, notably the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), aimed at transforming Saudi Arabia into a global industrial powerhouse and logistics hub by focusing on four core sectors: industry, mining, energy, and logistics.

Saudi Arabia has also launched the “Made in Saudi” initiative to encourage both local and international consumers to buy domestically produced goods and to enhance awareness of the high quality of national products.

Additionally, the government is promoting industrial investment by offering a range of incentives and facilitations to both local and foreign investors, with the goal of increasing capital inflows and diversifying the industrial landscape.

