RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the Saudi employee engagement indicators for the year 2024 has achieved tangible positive results. "The employee engagement rate for public sector employees reached 83.4 percent, exceeding the set annual target of 76.5 percent.

This reflects growing institutional awareness and the authorities' keenness to improve work environments and promote a culture of professional commitment," he said while addressing the annual ceremony of honoring government agencies that achieved the highest levels of employee engagement in 2024.



The minister presented the Employee Engagement Award to nine government agencies during the ceremony, which was attended by several government officials and representatives of government agencies.



In his speech, Al-Rajhi emphasized that the Employee Engagement Program embodies the interest and support of the wise leadership for the public sector. "This program reflects the ministry's commitment to strengthening the role of human capital as a fundamental pillar in the transition to a more efficient government work environment. The program contributes to consolidating a sense of belonging and initiative, raising the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, and enhancing performance efficiency," he said.



Al-Rajhi reviewed the most notable achievements during 2024, such as the Cabinet's approval of the National Program for Succession and Leadership Development, the launch of the Promising Leaders Program, the qualification of more than 120 government leaders through academic programs and leadership forums, the launch of the engineering salary scale regulations, and the launch of several electronic services that contribute to supporting corporate governance in the government sector.



Deputy Minister for Human Capital Development Fahad Al-Drees made a presentation on the Employee Engagement Measurement Initiative, which included a comprehensive assessment of levels of satisfaction and professional commitment. He also introduced the "Motivating Work Environment Program" and the "Institutional Engagement Platform," which enables government agencies to monitor moral performance indicators and improve motivation strategies. The ceremony included panel discussions and a presentation of several success stories in the field of employee engagement within government agencies.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has won first place in the government ministries category, while the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing came in second, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology emerged third.



In the institutions, councils, and public bodies category, the National Competitiveness Center bagged the first place, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property came in second, and the General Authority for Endowments bagged the third place. In the educational and training institutions category, Al-Majmaa University has won first place, followed by Najran University, and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.



It is noteworthy that the Career Engagement Program is one of the strategic initiatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. It aims to promote a culture of high performance, create a positive competitive environment among government agencies, and encourage the exchange of best practices in the field of human capital management and development.



Saudi employee engagement refers to the level of enthusiasm, dedication, and connection that employees in Saudi Arabia feel towards their work and their organizations. It encompasses how emotionally invested employees are in their jobs, their commitment to the company's goals, and their willingness to go the extra mile. High employee engagement is linked to increased productivity, improved performance, and a more positive work environment.

