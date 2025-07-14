RIYADH — The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and the messaging platform Telegram removed 30,846,485 pieces of extremist content and shut down 1,254 extremist channels during the second quarter of 2025, as part of their ongoing partnership to counter digital extremism.

With these latest efforts, the cumulative total of extremist materials removed since the start of the collaboration in February 2022 has reached 207,604,942 items.

In addition, a total of 17,455 extremist channels have been taken down over the same period.

The joint initiative reflects a sustained commitment to curbing the spread of extremist ideology online and disrupting networks that exploit digital platforms to incite violence or propagate hate speech.

