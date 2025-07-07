RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi has issued a decision classifying the work permits of expatriate workers into three main skill categories: high-skill, skilled, and basic.



The classification of existing work permits and technical system upgrades began on June 18 for expatriates currently working in the Saudi labor market. The classification would take effect for incoming expatriate workers as of July 1.



The ministry has issued a guidance manual outlining all the details of the decision, which is available on its official website.



This decision is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to foster a more attractive and efficient labor market, develop human capital, and enhance the business environment, contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program.



The measure aims to enhance worker performance, attract global talent to transfer expertise and experience to the Saudi labor market, improve operational efficiency, benefit from international experience, and build an environment that supports innovation and the development of business models.



The decision will improve verification mechanisms and enable better management of the skill-level distribution of expatriate workers in the labor market by ensuring that workers possess the required skills and qualifications for their job roles, in line with best international practices.

