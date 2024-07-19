A joint venture between Malaysia’s HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSSE) and UAE-based Consultant HSS has bagged a $315.9 million project management consultancy and supervision services contract for Baghdad Metro.

The contract was awarded by the Mayoralty of Baghdad, Bursa Malaysia-listed HSS Engineers Bhd said in a statement earlier this month.

HSSE is 50% owned by HSS Engineers.

The JV will receive a lump sum advance payment of $15.8 million to begin project management consultancy work.

The estimated cost of the Baghdad Metro project is $17.5 billion. Work commenced on the project in July 2024, and completion is expected in 2029.

The project includes a seven-line, 148-km driverless metro network with 64 stations.

Project management consultancy and construction supervision account for 0.6% and 1.2% of the total estimated construction costs, respectively.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) opened the bids for the project in May, with companies from the UAE, China, Japan, Switzerland and Spain vying for the project.

Zawya Projects reported in mid-March 2024 that the National Investment Commission (NIC) had extended the deadline for submitting investment bids for the Baghdad Metro and Najaf – Karbala Metro projects.

The project is being procured under the design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer (DBOMFT) model.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

