Kuwait's Public Institution for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has announced the awarding of the tender for the construction of road works and infrastructure networks covering a total of 6,568 housing units across four residential suburbs within the South Sabah Al Ahmad City project.

The KD90.1 million ($294 million) contract was won by China-based Avic International Holding Corporation, which submitted the lowest bid among the eight companies in the race.

The scope of work includes the implementation of infrastructure within the suburbs N1, N2, N3, N11 in the South Sabah Al Ahmad City project as well as covering the rain, sewage, irrigation, treated water, and fresh water networks.

Announcing the tender award, Amina Abdul Karim Al Awadhi, the Deputy Director General for Control and Information Systems Affairs at PAHW, said the tender includes implementation of the first, second, and third surface asphalt layers for secondary and collector roads in residential suburbs, in addition to implementing the necessary traffic works for the project.

"The tender also contains provisions for implementing civil works for telephone networks, road lighting, electrical cable crossings, irrigation tank buildings, and electrical substations," she stated.

The entire work is due for completion by the end of 2026, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).