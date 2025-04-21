Kuwait has allocated nearly $6 billion towards infrastructure and services projects in its 2025-2026 budget with special focus on rail, roads, water, electricity as well as the construction of the Mubarak Al Khabeer Port, said media reports.

The budget includes capital spending of nearly KD1.7 billion ($5.7 billion) and more than 90 projects, reported the Arabic language daily Alqabas, citing official papers.

The government has set a number of goals to be achieved through such projects in the current budget...they include increasing growth rates, expanding the private sector’s role in the economy and boosting non-oil revenues, it stated.

The Kuwaiti government is embarking on 90 new projects in various sectors, including roads, education, health, and infrastructure, reported Arab Times citing a senior official.

"For example, two new football stadiums are being planned in the new cities in the northern parts of Kuwait, at a total cost of KD1.7 billion," he stated.

While the budget is ambitious, we need projects that provide long-term benefits, help maintain our competitive edge, and create job opportunities for the estimated 25,000 new graduates entering the workforce each year,

