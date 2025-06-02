The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April 2025, which stated that the total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 8% compared to April 2024.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 6.5% year-on-year. The April load factor was 83.6%.

International demand rose 10.8% compared to April 2024. Capacity was up 8.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.1%, the highest ever for April.

Domestic demand increased 3.3% compared to April 2024. Capacity was up 3.1% year-on-year. The load factor was 82.7%.

April was a positive month for travel. Growth strengthened, especially for international demand, which saw record load factors for the month. The return of the transatlantic market to growth is particularly encouraging. But there are some signs of fragility of consumer and business confidence with continued weakness in the US domestic market and a sharp fall in North American premium class travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.2 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.1%.

Domestic RPK rose 3.3% over April 2024, and load factor increased just 0.1 ppt to 82.7% on the back of 3.1% capacity expansion. Domestic US traffic was the only market to contract for a third straight month of decline, while India and Brazil expanded at a double-digit pace. India’s capacity expansion was even faster, leading to a slight fall in load factor.

